Update – Tornado Watch And Heavy Thunderstorms In Our Area

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 1:00am. Counties included are Attala, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Itawamba, Kemper, Leake, Lee, Lowndes, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, Winston.

Also, heavy thunderstorms are expected in our area until at least 9pm with showers following.

10:30 pm. We reached to EMA Director Tommy Malone who said the following – The atmosphere is looking less conducive for development of tornado activity but we could still see heavy rainfall, wind gusts and possibly small hail as it moves through the area.