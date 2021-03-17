Tornado Watch Issued

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7pm today by the NWS. Below are a list of counties under the watch including counties throughout our region. We will keep you updated additional details as they become available.

Attala; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Greene; Hinds; Itawamba; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Perry; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Wayne; Winston.