Tornado Watch Issued

A tornado watch has been issued. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson a watch has been issued for Leake and Neshoba and other counties in our region. The watch is in effect until 8pm today. A watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado development in these areas. Below see a list of counties.

Attala; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Greene; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Itawamba; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lee; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Perry; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Tishomingo; Wayne; Webster; Winston; Yazoo