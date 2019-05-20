Town of Walnut Grove Water Scores 8th perfect 5.0 Rating

The Town of Walnut Grove Water System has received a perfect 5.0 rating for the eighth (8th) straight year by the Mississippi Department of Health on this year’s capacity assessment.

The over 1,400 water systems across the state are inspected annually and given a “report card” graded from 0 to 5.0. Systems are inspected annually in three categories – technical, managerial and financial.

Assessments include a review of daily log books, housekeeping and bookkeeping records, budget numbers and long-range plans. Also reviewed are state-mandated reporting and sampling requirements, water quality samples, security vulnerability studies, emergency response and sample site plan and accompanying reports.

“Our eighth year of a perfect score achieved is due to the dedication and hard work of our Water Operator Jason Gilbert and public works team. Our responsibility for providing this vital service is taken seriously. The Board of Alderman and staff work together with a common goal of providing safe drinking water in mind.” said Mayor Brian Gomillion.