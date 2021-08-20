Tractor Fire at County Line

9:04 a.m. – Barnes Volunteers and Marydell Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on County Line Road when they received reports of a tractor on fire there. Firefighters worked diligently to get the flames under control.

9: 09 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 West near McDonalds. No injuries were reported.

11:32 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Debra Street.

2:03 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Storm Road in Lena when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance.