trafficking, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

John C Posey, 50, 10290 Road 258, Union, disturbance of a family, domestic violence

Kenny Shell, 46, 260 Empaa Drive, Louisville, trafficking of controlled substance

Chad McCoy Frazier, 29, 188 Cobblestone Road, Walnut Grove, contempt of court,disorderly conduct

Stacey Marie Brantley, 39, 10120 Road 743, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Willie Joe Warren, 27, 10190 Road 147, Philadelphia, failure to pay, simple assault by threat, disorderly conduct

Jaron Branning, 32, 12040 BIA 0241, Philadelphia, probation violation

Stacy Durant, 47, 222 Salters Ave, Philadelphia, embezzlement

Merle Ray Henry, 31, 103 Duplex Circle, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Paul Michael Rodriguez, 45, Philadelphia, 126 Davis Street, public drunk

Paul Michael Rodriguez Jason Stevens, 37, 10111 Road 1315, Union, grand larceny

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)