Trailer Stolen from Philadelphia Recovered in Leake County

*photo: Leake County Sheriff's Office

A trailer that was reported stolen from an auction in Philadelphia was recovered by Leake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 24th.

Leake County Deputies discovered the stolen trailer in the Thomastown community.  Philadelphia Police then retrieved it from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and returned it to the owner.

“Thanks to Leake County Sheriff, Randy W. Atkinson and the deputies at Leake County Sheriff’s Office for their help in recovering this stolen trailer.” says Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons.

