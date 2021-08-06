Tree Blocks Highway 35

2:30 a.m. – Barnes Volunteers were called to Highway 35 North near Tyson when a tree was reported to be down and blocking both lanes of traffic.

11:18 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a minor accident in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly and Anytime Fitness. No injuries were reported.

12:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting stolen property at a residence on Highway 25 North.

2:35 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a residence on Highway 16 East.