Tree Blocks Highway in Leake

Thursday January 20th, 2022

1:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Thomastown Volunteers were dispatched to Highway 429 near Harkins Road when they received a call reporting a tree down in the roadway blocking one lane of traffic.

5:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 487 near Zion Road. No injuries were reported.

1:20 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting disturbance at The Grove Apartments on Hunt Road in the Walnut Grove area.