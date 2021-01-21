Tree Care Workshops to Be Hosted in Walnut Grove

Town of Walnut Grove will host two tree-care workshops outdoors in February behind Town Hall at 139 Main Street in Walnut Grove.

The first on Tree Planting will be Friday, February 12, from 10 am – 12 noon. Certified Arborist Instructors will be Trey DeLoach, Madison Garden and Landscaping and Stephen Dicke, Shady Arbor PLLC. Trey will demonstrate how to plant trees, soil amendments, select and treat containerized seedlings and give guidance to participants. Participants will plant containerized trees in Roux Field behind Town Hall.

The second on Tree Pruning will be Friday, February 19, from 10am – 12 noon. Certified Arborist Instructors will be Stephen Perkins, Tree Tech and Stephen Dicke, Shady Arbor PLLC. Stephen Perkins will demonstrate how to climb and prune small trees. Participants will not be climbing but they will learn the basics from one of the best climbers in the state.

Participants will prune small trees in Roux Field behind Town Hall.

Workshops are sponsored by the Mississippi Forestry Commission through a Urban and Community Forestry Grant.

Both classes will be held rain or shine, warm or cold. Each class will observe CDC protocols including wearing your favorite face mask and social distancing. Work gloves are mandatory. Tools to use during workshops will be provided. Each class is limited to 10 participants and open to the public. There is no charge. Pre-Registration is required for either or both classes. For more info or to register, please call Town Hall 601-253-2321.