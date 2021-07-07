Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Tyson

7:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting trespassing on Berry Road.

9:08 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 35 North and West Main Street. No injuries were reported.

3:43 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a call on College Street regarding a domestic disturbance.

3:55 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Reformation Fire Department, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to Highway 35 North near Tyson when a tree fell on a vehicle.