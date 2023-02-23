Trees down, a Stolen Weapon and a Grass Fire in Leake

Wednesday 2/22/23
12:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to assist EMS on Zion Road.
1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute with injuries on Half Moon Road.
2:12 a.m. – Leake Deputies took a suspect into custody from the earlier domestic dispute call near Hy 25.
5:12 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to assist a motorist on Hy 16 near the Yockanookany Bridge.
5:46 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down across the road on Hy 487.
10:16 a.m. Leake Deputies received a call about a stolen weapon on Jordan Lane.
10:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on another tree down across Plesant Grove at Hy 429.
11:36 a.m. – Ofahoma Fire Department was sent to a grass fire on Hy 43 and Forest Grove Road.
12:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist with traffic at the grass fire on Hy 43.
2:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies had another call of a tree down across Hy 429.
9:55 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with unknown injuries on Reservation and Cemetary Road.
11:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were made aware of a stranded motorist on Hy 25 S.