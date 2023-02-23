Trees down, a Stolen Weapon and a Grass Fire in Leake

Wednesday 2/22/23

12:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to assist EMS on Zion Road.

1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute with injuries on Half Moon Road.

2:12 a.m. – Leake Deputies took a suspect into custody from the earlier domestic dispute call near Hy 25.

5:12 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to assist a motorist on Hy 16 near the Yockanookany Bridge.

5:46 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down across the road on Hy 487.

10:16 a.m. Leake Deputies received a call about a stolen weapon on Jordan Lane.

10:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on another tree down across Plesant Grove at Hy 429.

11:36 a.m. – Ofahoma Fire Department was sent to a grass fire on Hy 43 and Forest Grove Road.

12:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist with traffic at the grass fire on Hy 43.

2:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies had another call of a tree down across Hy 429.

9:55 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with unknown injuries on Reservation and Cemetary Road.

11:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were made aware of a stranded motorist on Hy 25 S.