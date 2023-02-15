HomeLeakeTrees Down, an Accident with Injuries and a Fire in Leake

Trees Down, an Accident with Injuries and a Fire in Leake

Tuesday 2/14/23

 

1:18 a.m. – A Leake Deputy stopped to assist a motorist on Red Dog Road.

2:32 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy 16 W.

11:30 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a tree down across the road on Red Dog Road.

1:55 p.m. – Carthage and Leake Fire Departments responded to a field on fire on Johnson Road.

2:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to assist FD with the Field fire on Johnson Road.

2:20 p.m. – Leake law enforcement was issued a BOLO for the occupant of a 2009 White Malibu wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

3:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of an accident with the vehicle in the woods on Long Hills Road.

3:29 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a downed tree blocking the road on Conway Road.

5:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy 35.

5:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked another report of a tree down on the road on Hwy 35.

8:07 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hooper Mill Creek Road to check a suspicious person.

 

 

