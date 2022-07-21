Trespassing, a Reckless Driver, and more in Leake

Thursday, July 21, 2022

5:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received multiple calls reporting a person walking in and out of traffic near HWY 25 and Red Dog Road. The individual was found on Red Dog Road.

6:17 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 near Arbor Acres Road headed toward Carthage.

6:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence on Spinout Road.

1:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Utah Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.