Trespassing, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

JEFFREY C ADAMS, 27, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

LAUREN A BEEMON, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

KEVIN D BROWN, 22, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

EDGAR D CROCKER, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

JUAN C FLORES MEZA, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

CYRIL V GRAVES JR, 24, of Collins, Attempt to Commit a Crime, PPD.  Bond $500.

JEREMIAH JONES, 38, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, MHP.  Bond $10,000, $500, N/A, $0.

MAURICE MCMILLAN, 40, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond N/A, $800.

JULIE MURELL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

DISHA PATEL, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 38, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500.

JERRY W SMITH, 66, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

LATASHIA T WALKER, 30, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency X 2, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A X 2.

CHELSEY R WHITE, 31, of Carthage, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

