Trespassing, multiple wrecks, & even some cows..

12:47 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Old Salem Road when someone reported trespassers on their property.

5:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 500 near Lindsay Road when they received reports of a one-vehicle accident. No one was injured.

6:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Wiggins Loop Road. No one was injured in the accident.

10:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received several calls about two large cows in the roadway on Highway 25 near Pearl River Foods.

1:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash blocking the roadway on Highway 25 North near Pollard Road. One person sustained minor injuries.

4:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting stolen property at a residence on Pepper Ridge Road in Lena.