Tribal election absentee ballots due today

Today is the final day for tribal members to vote absentee for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Elections.

Voters will be voting on tribal chief and tribal council.

There are three candidates for tribal chief and over 50 for tribal council across the tribe’s 7 districts.

Bogue Chitto has 3 candidates. There are 4 candidates running in Bogue Homa. Nine candidates are seeking the position in Conehatta.

Pearl River has the most candidates running with 20.

There are two council positions open in Red Water with 11 candidates on the ballot.

Standing Pine has 5 candidates and there are 6 candidates in Tucker.

Absentee Ballots are due by noon today.

The election is set for tomorrow.

Find results online tomorrow night at Kicks96news.com.