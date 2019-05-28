Tribal member sentenced for voluntary manslaughter

Keyshawn Willis, 23, of Conehatta, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was sentenced Friday in federal court to 132 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for voluntary manslaughter.

Demetrius Duane Sam was assaulted and killed Nov. 2, 2017, in the Tucker community.

Willis entered a guilty plea July 6, 2018.

Four members of the tribe were charged in Sam’s death.

Willis’ co-defendants, Jerome Steve and Keenan Martin each pleaded guilty to second degree murder and were sentenced in March 2019. They both received prison sentences of 45 years followed by five years of supervised release. A fourth defendant, Monte Isaac, died while awaiting sentencing.