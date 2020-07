The Tribal Supreme Court is extending an emergency order. Chief Justice Kevin Briscoe of the MBCI has signed Emergency Administrative Order-12 due to ongoing circumstances around the Covid-19 pandemic. The order extends court restrictions which have been in place since March 17th, 2020. Included are suspension of temporary operations of all Choctaw courts with the exception of certain emergency actions. This order remains in effect until at least July 6th. For more info call – (601) 650-1658