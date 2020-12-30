Triple Homicide Investigation Continues In Canton

A police chief in central Mississippi says a man and a pregnant woman have been shot to death and the woman’s 1-year-old daughter has been wounded during what appeared to be a robbery in a home. Canton Chief Otha Brown told news outlets that the shootings happened early Tuesday, and those killed were siblings who immigrated from Guatemala. The woman was about eight months’ pregnant, and the baby inside her also died. The chief says the case is being investigated as a triple homicide. The surviving child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. AP)