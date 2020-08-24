Tropical Storm Marco Closes in on Louisiana as Laura Buffets Cuba

Newly downgraded Tropical Storm Marco is approaching Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday Monday. Tropical Storm Laura, meanwhile, is forecast to move along Cuba’s southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely a hurricane. Laura caused the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and causing flooding Sunday. Marco was a hurricane most of Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center says its maximum sustained winds decreased to 70 mph (110 kph) after nightfall. The center cautions that Marco could still cause life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along the Gulf Coast. By EVENS SANON Associated Press

(AP) —