Tucker Elementary Registration Is Next Week

Tucker Elementary School registration is next week. New and returning students will register for the 20-21 school year July 21st through July 24th. Registration date is determined by first letter of last name. (see below) New students including Pre-K and Kindergarten students should bring a birth certificate, SS card, CDIB, and Immunization record.

*Registration will take place under the front lawn awning of TES. (Do Not Come Inside) *Parents Only *Social Distancing a must. Masks required. *Bring your own pen.

A-E: Tuesday, July 21st * F-L: Wednesday, July 22nd * M-S: Thursday, July 23rd, * T-Y: Friday, July 24th

(8:00am-3pm daily)