Tuesday at The Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fair continues today. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am.The Beef Show starts at 9am.The Neshoba Central High School Band will perform at 9:15 and 1pm.The Veterans Recognition and Fallen Heroes Memorial Service will be at 10:15 on Founders Square. Horse racing is on the schedule today but could be modified due to track conditions.The Cake Walk is at 4pm, in addition to many events throughout the day and evening. For additional information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

