TVA and Central Electric ask customers to help conserve electricity

Together with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the generator of the electricity Central Electric distributes throughout its seven county service area, we are monitoring the upward trend in electricity use and its impact on our regional power supply.

Central Electric is asking members to reduce the use of all non-essential electricity until further notice. This will help power providers across the Tennessee Valley to continue delivering reliable service during this period of exceptionally cold temperatures across

the region.

Anytime we experience a period of extreme cold, it significantly increases the demand for electricity. Together with TVA, we are proactively taking steps to reduce energy consumption by asking our members to take small practical steps that can have a big impact on our ability to meet the demand for electricity.

Here are some quick and easy ways to make an impact and save you money:

• Lower your thermostat to 68°F degrees or a temperature that is both comfortable

and safe.

• Set your ceiling fan to spin clockwise, which pushes warm air down.

• Wear additional layers and bundle up to stay warm.

• Turn off everything when you leave a room.

• Open window coverings on the sunny side of your home. Close them overnight to

retain that heat.

• Delay using washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances

until the warmest part of the day when overall heating demand is lower.

We will update as we receive further information. If you experience a power outage, please call 601-267-3043 or click on Report an Outage at www.centralepa.com.

For any questions, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.

• Carthage – 601-267-5671

• Philadelphia – 601-656-2601

• Rankin – 601-829-1201

• Sebastopol – 601-625-7422