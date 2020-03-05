Two arrests made after Neshoba Co. traffic stop

A Neshoba County traffic stop resulted in two arrests Monday night.

Sheriff Eric Clark said about 13.7 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of marijuana were recovered in the stop on County Road 149 in the Pearl River community.

Deputies arrested Jerithan Willis and Jason Reed. According to Sheriff Clark, Willis was initially arrested on an active warrant from the city of Philadelphia and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana-first offense. Reed is charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Clark said Investigator Kenny Spencer saw a clear baggie hidden under Willis’ leg.