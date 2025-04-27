Big Deals!
Two-Car Wreck and Fire Near Lena

LENA, Miss.–A two-car wreck was reported on Hwy. 13 near Langford Rd., which is near Lena.

The wreck was Saturday evening just before 6.

The caller reported no injuries, but said a car was on fire and someone was trapped.

Carthage Fire was dispatched and an ambulance was diaptched just in case someone ended up hurt.

A deputy with a fire extinguisher was able to get the fire knocked down and get the person who was trapped out. The Carthage fire truck that was on the way was turned around.

Ambulances were still sent, with people apparently hurt, despite initial reports that there were no injuries.

Deputies remained on the scene to help with traffic.

