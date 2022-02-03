Two Crashes and a Disturbance

2:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 North near Live Oak Road in the Singleton area. A vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 35. No one was injured.

10:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Grove Road in response to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.