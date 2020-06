On June 16th, Cassie Hamilton of Union, MS was arrested by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was given a $25,000 bond but also has a Hold for Investigations.

On June 19th, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Malcolm Coburn of Philadelphia. He has been charged with two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance. Each charge has a $20,000 bond.