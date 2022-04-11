Two Fires Reported in Leake County Today

Shortly before midnight on Sunday April 10th, Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a mobile home on fire on North Jordan Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. It wasn’t long after midnight when CFD requested help with the fire and Barnes Volunteers were called in to assist. It is currently unclear what the cause of the fire was.

8:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Chipley Road.

10:36 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for reports of a camper on fire.

1:32 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Greenwood Chapel Road near the Ofahoma area when they received reports of an attempted break-in that occurred there.