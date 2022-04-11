HomeLeakeTwo Fires Reported in Leake County Today

Two Fires Reported in Leake County Today

by

Shortly before midnight on Sunday April 10th, Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a mobile home on fire on North Jordan Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. It wasn’t long after midnight when CFD requested help with the fire and Barnes Volunteers were called in to assist. It is currently unclear what the cause of the fire was.

8:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Chipley Road.

10:36 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for reports of a camper on fire.

1:32 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Greenwood Chapel Road near the Ofahoma area when they received reports of an attempted break-in that occurred there.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Grand Larceny, Shoplifting, Leaving the Scene in Leake and Attala Arrests

Many Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On County Line Rd

Leake County Gets Two Little Free Libraries

Early Morning House Fire in Carthage Today

Multiple Crashes Keep Leake Deputies Running

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.