Two Fires Within 20 Minutes – Tuesday in Carthage

At approximately 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday December 1st Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a fire at The Furniture Warehouse on Highway 35 North in Carthage. Later in the evening, Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist.

Chief Lonzo Jones said this was an electrical fire that started in the bathroom of the building. He also stated that there was extensive smoke damage in the front of the building and massive fire and smoke damage in the rear of the building.

Carthage Police were called to help with traffic control in the area while firemen fought the flames.

The fire did rekindle the following morning but it was quickly extinguished.

Sources have said that all The Furniture Warehouse’s inventory was lost due to smoke damage.

A second fire was reported at a residence on Woodhaven Blvd. at approximately 9:19 p.m. Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers responded to this fire that was caused by a water heater.

Chief Jones says there was extensive smoke damage to the home and about 10% of the structure sustained fire damage.

No one was injured in the fires and all firemen stayed safe during both calls. Chief Lonzo Jones praised all the responding personnel saying they did an outstanding job.