Two Leake Academy athletes named to MAIS Pre-Season teams

Two Leake Academy Rebel athletes have earned MAIS Pre-Season honors.

Riley Myers Myers, a senior wide receiver/defensive back for the Rebels football team, has been named to the MAIS 2022 All-Gridiron Pre-Season “Top 25” Team.

Myers and the Rebels began fall practice this week and are set to start the season Friday, Aug. 19 against Winston Academy.

Also receiving honors is Rebels softball star Emeri Warren.

Warren has been named to the 2022 All-MAIS FP Softball Pre-Season “Top 20” Team.

The complete list of MAIS Pre-Season teams can be found here.