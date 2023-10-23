Two Leake Academy Rebels earn Top Performer honors

Two Leake Academy football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday.

Quarterback George Wilcox and wide receiver Matthew Nowell were all named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

This is the 3rd time this season that Wilcox has received Top Performer recognition and the second time for Nowell.

Offensively, in the Rebels’ 41-39 loss to Simpson Academy, Wilcox completed 27 out of 33 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns while Nowell caught 13 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns.

The Rebels will go on the road this Friday to face Silliman Institute in the opening round of the MAIS playoffs.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.