Two local Dollar General stores robbed at gunpoint

The Louisville police department is looking for three suspects who robbed the Dollar General on East Main Street Friday night. The suspects robbed the clerk at gunpoint. All three wore masks and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Sunday night, Dollar General in Decatur was also robbed. This time there were two suspects, both dressed in masks and both carried guns. Police are still investigating the scene.

Louisville and Decatur are not the only Dollar Generals in the area hit, within the last two weeks.

On January 12th, Neshoba County deputies responded to an attempted robbery at Dollar General in Arlington on Highway 19. Sheriff Eric Clark said a suspicious person who was lurking outside of the store approached an individual and attempted to rob him. Clark said shots were exchanged, between the suspect and the individual he attempted to rob but nobody was hurt. The suspect ran behind the store, shedding his sweatshirt and sweatpants, which were taken into custody by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement has not said if any of the robberies are connected.