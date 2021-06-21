Two More Capital Murder Charges In ATV Killing Case Including Young Man From Attala

Two more young men have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Gulf Coast man found dead on June 2 in central Mississippi. Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells local news outlets that 15-year-old Akarion Johnson of Attala County and 18-year-old Brock Banks Jr. of Durant have been arrested and both charged as adults. They’re the latest suspects arrested in the death of 26-year-old Kyle Craig of Ocean Springs. Relatives found Craig shot dead at the side of a road near the town of West after he drove north to buy an ATV. Arrested and charged with capital murder earlier were 17-year-old Parveion Harris, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving. AP)