Two suspects arrested in Neshoba Co. car thefts

A break tonight in the stolen car theft investigation in Neshoba County- detectives said they’ve arrested two suspects in the case.

Kaleb Smith and Sami Elbatnigi are each charged with one count of possession of stolen property. Elbatnigi was found in possession of a stolen Z-71 truck- Smith was found driving a Camaro reported stolen from Bobby’s Auto Sales. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Investigator Derek Wyatt said authorities believe they know how both cars were stolen.

“We believe the keys were stolen from the Camaro and the keys were in the Z-71. Someone came out if the woods and jumped in when the owner wasn’t looking,” said Investigator Wyatt.

Both suspects are being held in the Neshoba County jail. Investigator Wyatt said neither suspect is a permanent resident of Neshoba County. Additional arrests are expected