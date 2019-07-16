Two teenagers arrested for church burglaries- VIDEO



Two teenagers are charged with four counts of commercial burglary for breaking into four Philadelphia churches. East Philadelphia Baptist Church, Philadelphia Church of Christ, Trinity Baptist Church and South Side Methodist Church were all broken into.

“Anytime somebody’s business or property is broken into its unfortunate, but when you have four churches in a couple of days that’s really an eye opener,” said Interim Police Chief Julian Greer.

Chief Greer said his department was able to gather evidence from the scene of the crimes, but a citizen’s tip led to the identification of the suspects, who are underage.

“The Philadelphia Police Department got a call about a possible suspect and a lead in the case. Investigators followed that lead and were able to identify two suspects and made an arrest,” said Chief Greer.

Chief Greer reassured the public that his department is always working hard to keep the community safe.

“Our investigators and patrol officers have been very diligent in getting out and trying to find leads, checking suspicious people in the area and been really getting out canvasing the area,” said Chief Greer.

He said it appears nothing was stolen, but church buildings were damaged during the break-ins.