Two Vehicle Fires in Leake, Apparently Unrelated

3:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on McMurry Road in the Edinburg area when they received a call reporting a disturbance.

3:38 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on North Pearl Street.

4:41 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Deputies, EMS, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 West. Read more on that here.

5:05 p.m. – Barnes Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area of HWY 25 North near the Renfroe area when they received a call reporting a vehicle on fire near a residence.

