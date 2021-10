CARTHAGE, Miss.–You may have already been walking on the Tyson Foods Trail in Carthage. But, the grand opening is today, announced Mayor Maryann Vivians.

“The county, along with Tyson, has built a nature trail that you can walk in the back of McMillan Park,” said the mayor, in a Facebook video. “IK don’t know if you’ve gone down there or not, but it’s a beautiful nature trail.”

The city has been working to improve the park of late, with months of work with chainsaws and weedeaters.