U.S. Department of Labor Announces Funding Opportunity To Support Communities Impacted by the Opioid Crisis

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of up to $20 million in funding as part of a new pilot grant program that addresses the health and economic impacts of widespread substance and opioid misuse, addiction and overdose by providing retraining and other services to workers in significantly impacted communities.

In October 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Since that time, the Department of Labor has approved up to $157.5 million in grant funds to address the crisis in communities severely impacted by the crisis.

The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, passed in October 2018, directs the Department to develop a pilot grant program focused on addressing the economic and workforce impacts associated with the high rate of substance use disorders. The new pilot program, titled “Support to Communities: Fostering Opioid Recovery through Workforce Development,” will fund approximately 8 to 10 partnership grants, with awards ranging from $500,000 to $5 million.

“This funding invests in America’s workforce by addressing the devastating effects of opioid and other substance misuse,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “By helping individuals who have been affected by this crisis return to the workforce, we can also help businesses meet their increasing demands for skilled workers.”

Grants will be awarded to State Workforce Agencies, workforce agencies of outlying areas or Tribal organizations to support projects designed to:

Implement innovative approaches for addressing the economic and workforce-related impacts on local communities affected by the opioid and substance misuse epidemic;

Provide training and employment services and comprehensive screening services, including outpatient treatment recovery care and other supportive services, to individuals impacted by the crisis; and

Develop training and employment opportunities to encourage more individuals to enter professions that could address the crisis and/or provide relevant skills training that will help individuals enter career pathways and earn wages in in-demand occupations.

For additional information on grant eligibility, and how to apply, visit http://www.grants.gov.

