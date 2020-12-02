U.S. Department of Labor Announces that three Mississippi Chicken Processing Plants Will Pay Back Wages

Three Mississippi chicken processing plants among those targeted in one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade have agreed to pay back wages. The U.S. Labor Department found they failed to pay minimum wage and overtime to their workers. The department announced that three plants have paid more than $45,000 in back wages to 129 employees. The plants targeted in the investigation were Peco Foods in Canton, Koch Foods in Morton and Pearl River Foods in Carthage. Peco says some workers detained in the August 2019 raids failed to retrieve paychecks, but denies violating minimum wage laws. AP)