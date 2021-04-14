Undefeated Neshoba Central Lady Rockets Ranked #1 Nationally

The Neshoba Central ladies softball team is ranked number 1 nationally according to the USA Today High School Super 25 Poll. Moving up from the number 3 spot last week, the Lady Rockets are the only Mississippi ladies high school softball team currently ranked in the top 25 nationally.

NCSD Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley said “we are really excited about our number 1 ranking. There is a lot of time and effort in everything the team does. We have to bring our best every week because we get everybody’s best every week. I commend our players and coaches for staying focused and continuing to try to improve every day because that’s what we look for in everything we do at Neshoba Central. I am really proud of them.”

Coach Zach Sanders said “it is such an awesome opportunity to be number 1 in the nation. It shows the time and practice the girls put in to it. We are looking to improve every day. I know the girls and the coaches just love to be in the game. It is an awesome atmosphere.”

Senior starting shortstop Kylee Thompson said “it’s been such an honor to work with such a great group of girls. We work really hard. We work twice a day every single day.”

The team has won 7 consecutive 5A state championships and remains undefeated this season. Congratulations Lady Rockets. See USA Today National Poll below.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – Week of April 8, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 5-0 – PR: 3

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 26-0 – PR: 4

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 31-2-1 – PR: 2

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 16-2 – PR: 1

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 15-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 17-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 26-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 20-0 – PR: 8

9. Los Alamitos (Calif.): 6-0 – PR: 9

10. Barbe (La.): 23-2 – PR: 10

11. St. Amant (La.): 22-2 – PR: 11

12. Bob Jones (Ala.): 23-3 – PR: 12

13. Norco (Calif.): 5-1 – PR: 13

14. Marist (Ill.): 0-0 – PR: 14

15. New Palestine (Ind.): 3-0 – PR: 15

16. Sickles (Fla.): 15-0 – PR: 17

17. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 5-0 – PR: 18

18. Crown Point (Ind.): 3-0 – PR: 19

19. Barbers Hill (Texas): 24-2 – PR: 20

20. Alvin (Texas): 16-3 – PR: 16

21. Spain Park (Ala.): 24-5 – PR: 21

22. Trenton (Fla.): 11-1 – PR: 22

23. Cooper City (Fla.): 9-2 – PR: 23

24. Chino Hills (Calif.): 4-2 – PR: 24

25. O’Connor (Ariz.): 6-2 – PR: 25

**** Courtesty of USA Today.