Undefeated Neshoba Central Lady Rockets Softball Team Ranked #1 In Nation

The Neshoba Central ladies softball team is ranked in the top spot nationally according to the USA Today Super 25 Poll. Moving up from the number 3 national spot last week, the lady Rockets are the only Mississippi ladies high school softball team currently ranked in the top 25 nationally. The ladies have an undefeated season and play Morton this week. Congratulations Lady Rockets.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – Week of April 8, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 5-0 – PR: 3

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 26-0 – PR: 4

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 31-2-1 – PR: 2

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 16-2 – PR: 1

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 15-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 17-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 26-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 20-0 – PR: 8

9. Los Alamitos (Calif.): 6-0 – PR: 9

10. Barbe (La.): 23-2 – PR: 10

11. St. Amant (La.): 22-2 – PR: 11

12. Bob Jones (Ala.): 23-3 – PR: 12

13. Norco (Calif.): 5-1 – PR: 13

14. Marist (Ill.): 0-0 – PR: 14

15. New Palestine (Ind.): 3-0 – PR: 15

16. Sickles (Fla.): 15-0 – PR: 17

17. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 5-0 – PR: 18

18. Crown Point (Ind.): 3-0 – PR: 19

19. Barbers Hill (Texas): 24-2 – PR: 20

20. Alvin (Texas): 16-3 – PR: 16

21. Spain Park (Ala.): 24-5 – PR: 21

22. Trenton (Fla.): 11-1 – PR: 22

23. Cooper City (Fla.): 9-2 – PR: 23

24. Chino Hills (Calif.): 4-2 – PR: 24

25. O’Connor (Ariz.): 6-2 – PR: 25

**** Courtesty of USA Today.