Unemployment Benefits Extended!!!

Unemployment Benefits have been extended. Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order that will extend unemployment benefits provided to help Mississippi workers effected by Covid-19. Included is waiving of the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for all claims filed from March 8, 2020 to December 26, 2020. The Governor is also increasing the $40 earning allowance to $200 from May 3, 2020 until June 27, 2020. He has also waived any interest from April 1, 2020 to June 27, 2020 on all collection activities. The offset of future benefits due to overpayments will be reduced to 25% from March 29, 2020 until June 27, 2020.

Additional updates under Executive Order No. 1481 to support Mississippi’s employers and workforce include:

For employers:

• Any charges related to COVID-19 and associated charges to both rated and reimbursable employers’ accounts are waived from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020. Interest will not be accrued during this period.

• The First Quarter 2020 pay date imposed for contributions of both rated and reimbursable employers has been suspended and moved to July 31, 2020.

• Penalties for late reporting and contribution payments from March 8, 2020 to July 31, 2020 are suspended.

For workers:

• Those unable to search for work because of COVID-19, including because that have contracted the virus, have been under quarantine, or have had their movements restricted, will be interpreted as such for claims filed between March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020.

• Work registration requirements from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020 are suspended, and individuals are not required to report in-person to help limit transmission.