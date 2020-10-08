Union Public School District Offering FREE Meals for Every Student

Union Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch. According to the Union Public School District “this year UPSD is able to offer FREE breakfast and lunch to EVERY student. These are nutritious meals available to every student, regardless of paid lunch status. We ask that you encourage your children to take advantage of these free meals, so we can continue to offer them to everyone. This is the pilot year for free lunch, and it is vitally important that we have high participation to ensure that we can continue to offer free meals in years to come.”