United Way takes Stuff the Bus campaign to Neshoba County



The United Way of East Mississippi held its 3rd annual collection day in Neshoba County for its month-long Stuff the Bus campaign. The campaign encourages people to donate school supplies, uniforms, and money to supply Philadelphia area students.

“You hear children are our future, but the kids have to be able to go to school. And if they don’t have what they need they’re not going to feel equipped to succeed. So I think it’s very important they have what they need every school year,” said United Way intern Tate Dye.

Dye, who worked on this campaign in high school, said the cause grew near to her heart after seeing the difference it made.

“I took it for granted growing up just being able to go out and buy school supplies with my parents. So to see this is an actual need in our community, it’s actually really rewarding to see it all come to fruition,” said Dye.

United Way board member, Kelly McQuaig, said Stuff the Bus is a great way to support local families and the educational system.

“So many families can’t afford the school supplies they need, especially if they have multiple children. By giving these donations to the schools, we’re helping support those families and the teachers who are more and more often going into their own pockets to supply materials for their classroom,” said McQuaig.