Universal Covid testing starts today in Choctaw. According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the testing will be available today through Saturday in Choctaw. The testing site will be in the parking lot of the Silver Star Casino. Anyone can get tested said Dr. Dobbs. You do not have to pre-register. Just come to the parking lot.

Testing is from 8:30am-3:00pm

If you have any questions please call Public Information at 601-663-7532.