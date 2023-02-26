HomeLeakeUnknown Trouble, a Reckless Driver and Catalytic Converter Theft in Leake

Unknown Trouble, a Reckless Driver and Catalytic Converter Theft in Leake

Saturday 2/25/23

 

12:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were issued a BOLO for a missing juvenile out of Scott County who might be in a gold Buick vehicle.

3:14 P.M. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy 16 E.

3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Ragsdale Road for an unwanted person on the property.

6:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Red Oak Road for a report of unknown trouble.

8:54 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to meet a person at a business on Hy 35 about the theft of catalytic converters.

9:34 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Hayes Street for a report of unknown trouble.

 

