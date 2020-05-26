Unofficial Memorial Day Service Proceeds in Carthage

An unofficial Memorial Day service took place in Carthage. A group of citizens united together to commemorate, and revere those who died while serving in the military. Shawn Hoffman, one of the organizers, said “I think it is our responsibility as citizens of this great nation, to honor those who fought and died for the freedom and liberty that we so often take for granted.” There was prayer, posting of the unmanned chair, spoken word, laying of the wreath, taps, and then worship. click link below (90sec)