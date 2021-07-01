Unsolved Homicide – Central MS Crime Stoppers Asking For Your Help

Central MS Crime Stoppers is asking for for your help with an unsolved Homicide a young man. Crime Stoppers said that “on July 30th, 2019, Johnathan Nevell Jackson was reported missing to the Jackson Police Department. He was last known to have been with some friends at a North Jackson Hotel before going missing. Jackson was known to have been driving a 2009 Ford F-150 red in color displaying MS Tag# HP7 359. The last known contact family had with Jackson was by text message when he had traveled over to the Clinton area before going missing. Several days later the truck that Jackson was last known to be driving was discovered burned up and then his body was discovered shortly after that in a shallow grave on some property in Lawrence County.” There is no new information on the case. Crime Stoppers is asking for anyone with information that may help revive this case to please call. John Jackson was 27 years old, 6’1” and 150 pounds when he disappeared and was last known to be wearing a maroon shirt, green shorts and red/black Nike slides.