Unveiling Of Judge Marcus Gordon Memorial Highway and Family Celebration Set for Today

The Honorable Marcus D. Gordon, who served as Senior Circuit Judge of Mississippi’s 8th Circuit, and his wife, Polly Matthews Gordon, longtime educator and counselor at Union High School will be honored by their children today. They are inviting all friends, family, and former co-workers to a memorial celebration of their parents lives today at 10:00 am. The event will be in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, Union, Mississippi. Afterwards everyone is invited to the onsite unveiling of the Judge Marcus D. Gordon Memorial Highway on Highway 15 in Union.